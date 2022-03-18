Left Menu

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 18-03-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 16:12 IST
Russian c.bank moves Nabiullina briefing back by two hours after rate hold
Elvira Nabiullina Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia's central bank on Friday said a briefing given by Governor Elvira Nabiullina would take place at 1400 GMT instead of the previously scheduled time of 1200 GMT after the bank kept its key interest rate at 20%.

The bank did not give a reason for the timing change.

