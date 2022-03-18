Russian c.bank moves Nabiullina briefing back by two hours after rate hold

Russia's central bank on Friday said a briefing given by Governor Elvira Nabiullina would take place at 1400 GMT instead of the previously scheduled time of 1200 GMT after the bank kept its key interest rate at 20%.

The bank did not give a reason for the timing change.

Also Read: Russians besiege Ukrainian ports as armoured column stalls

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)