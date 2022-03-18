Left Menu

Mumbai: Civic body seizes 782 abandoned vehicles, issues notices to 2,381 people

These vehicles will be auctioned after completion of legal formalities, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 16:21 IST
Mumbai: Civic body seizes 782 abandoned vehicles, issues notices to 2,381 people
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 800 abandoned vehicles were seized and over 2,300 people were issued notices by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in the last one week as part of a drive to remove such vehicles from along the metropolis' roads, an official said on Friday.

He said 782 such vehicles were seized, 2,381 owners were issued notices, which led to 379 of them removing their abandoned vehicles themselves, the civic official said.

This was being done by the city's traffic police during the COVID-19 pandemic but now such drives are being undertaken by civic staff, he added.

''The drive began after a meeting between municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and Mumbai police. We have seized 314 two-wheelers, 286 three-wheelers and 182 four-wheelers. These vehicles will be auctioned after completion of legal formalities,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022