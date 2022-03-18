Mumbai: Civic body seizes 782 abandoned vehicles, issues notices to 2,381 people

Nearly 800 abandoned vehicles were seized and over 2,300 people were issued notices by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in the last one week as part of a drive to remove such vehicles from along the metropolis' roads, an official said on Friday.

He said 782 such vehicles were seized, 2,381 owners were issued notices, which led to 379 of them removing their abandoned vehicles themselves, the civic official said.

This was being done by the city's traffic police during the COVID-19 pandemic but now such drives are being undertaken by civic staff, he added.

''The drive began after a meeting between municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and Mumbai police. We have seized 314 two-wheelers, 286 three-wheelers and 182 four-wheelers. These vehicles will be auctioned after completion of legal formalities,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)