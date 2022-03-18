Lebanon banks to go on two-day strike - source, local media
18-03-2022
Lebanon's banks will go on a two-day strike from Monday, a senior banking source told Reuters and local media said.
The move follows judicial orders that have frozen the assets of seven banks in three separate legal actions since March 14.
