Lebanon banks to go on two-day strike - source, local media

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 18-03-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 16:46 IST
Lebanon's banks will go on a two-day strike from Monday, a senior banking source told Reuters and local media said.

The move follows judicial orders that have frozen the assets of seven banks in three separate legal actions since March 14.

