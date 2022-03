EMERGING MARKETS-Russian rouble barely moves after c.bank holds rates

Russia's rouble was little changed on Friday after the country's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged as expected, while a recovery in the dollar and Ukraine worries weighed on other emerging market currencies and stocks. The rouble traded between 103-104 per dollar. It was up 6% in offshore trade, while it gave up gains in Moscow trading.

Following an emergency rate hike from 9.5% late in February, Russia's central bank kept the rate unchanged, warned of contraction in economic growth in the coming quarters and said it expected inflation to return to its 4% target in 2024. Investors now look to central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina's briefing at 1400 GMT.

"The decision to keep the key rate at 20% is unsurprising, as the emergency 10.5 percentage point increase on 28 February was pre-emptive enough," said Dmitry Dolgin, chief economist for Russia and CIS countries at ING. "The structure of the CBR commentary, combined with (President Vladimir Putin's) proposals to re-appoint Elvira Nabiullina for another 5-year term as governor, suggests that the commitment to inflation targeting so far remains in place."

The rouble has lost more than a third of its value against the dollar so far this year, having fallen to all-time lows, as investors fled from Russian assets after Moscow's "special military operation" into Ukraine prompted harsh Western sanctions. The Institute of International Finance had forecast a contraction of 15% for the Russian economy this year.

Avoiding its first external bond default in a century, some creditors received payment in dollars of Russian bond coupons due this week, sources said. More broadly, focus is also on talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, with Biden set to warn China against supporting Russian aggression. Peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow have failed to make headway so far.

MSCI's index of developing world stocks lost 0.3% after gaining more than 9% over two days, putting it on course to end the week up almost 3%, its highest gain since September. The currencies index lost 0.1%, with South Africa's rand moving back towards its lowest since October, while Turkey's lira extended declines after the central bank held the key borrowing rate on Thursday despite expectations of the war pushing inflation higher.

Central and eastern European currencies declined against the euro, with Hungary's forint down 0.8%. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

