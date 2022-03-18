Chile's GDP up 12% in Q4, below expectations

Chile's economy expanded 12% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday, below an expected 13% jump according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The Andean nation's gross domestic product (GDP) also rose 1.8% from the previous three months in seasonally adjusted terms, while economists were expecting it to expand 2.2%.

