Ethiopia says it has postponed sale of stake in Ethio Telecom

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 18-03-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 17:30 IST
Ethio Telecom Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

Ethiopia said on Friday it had decided to postpone the planned partial privatisation of its telecoms firm Ethio Telecom because of the prevailing economic environment domestically and globally.

"Given the recent developments and fast-moving macroeconomic changes, both globally and from a country perspective, the government of Ethiopia has chosen to postpone the privatisation process," Ethiopia's finance ministry said in a statement, referring the ongoing plan to sell a stake of the firm to private investors. (Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Alex Richardson)

