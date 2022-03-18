Left Menu

Delta weighs flights out of new Mexico City airport - Mexican president

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:06 IST
Delta weighs flights out of new Mexico City airport - Mexican president
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that U.S. airline company Delta is analyzing whether to fly to and from a new airport serving Mexico City.

The newly constructed airport north of Mexico's capital, which is due to open later this month, is one of Lopez Obrador's signature infrastructure projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022