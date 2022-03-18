Delta weighs flights out of new Mexico City airport - Mexican president
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:06 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that U.S. airline company Delta is analyzing whether to fly to and from a new airport serving Mexico City.
The newly constructed airport north of Mexico's capital, which is due to open later this month, is one of Lopez Obrador's signature infrastructure projects.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Mexico
- Delta
- U.S.
- Lopez Obrador's
- Mexican
- Mexico City
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden speech draws 38.2 million U.S. TV viewers
Oath Keeper leader in Alabama pleads guilty to conspiracy in U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. government agencies start dropping mask requirements
U.S. looking at cutting its consumption of Russian oil -White House official
U.S. to invite 'non-political' Myanmar representative to summit with ASEAN