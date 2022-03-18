Left Menu

MSEDCL disconnects power supply to police station over unpaid bills

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-03-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 21:24 IST
A police station in Thane district saw its electricity supply disconnected over non-payment of bills, a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) official said on Friday.

The Sahapur unit of MSEDCL disconnected supply to Vashind police station in the rural part of the district as the total outstanding had crossed Rs 5 lakh, he said.

In fact, while the disconnection action was underway, police personnel had a heated argument with MSEDCL deputy executive engineer AG Katakwar, he said.

A video of the verbal tussle between police and electricity firm staffers went viral on social media soon after.

