3 persons killed in road accident in Telangana

Three people died after two vehicles coming from opposite sides of the road crashed into each other in Kesamudram town of Telangana's Mahabubad district on Friday, police said.

According to C Ramesh Babu, Sub-Inspector of Kesamudram police station, four people -- Chidurala Naresh Chandra, his wife Laxmi, daughter Shravya and uncle Ch Vasantha Rao -- were traveling on a two-wheeler towards Upparapally village.

In the opposite direction, Bhukya Tharun (25) and Angothu Narsimha (40) were coming on another two-wheeler from Upparapally to Mahabubabad.

At the time, Tharun's speeding vehicle dashed against Chandra's two-wheeler.

In the impact of the accident, Naresh Chandra(25), Tharun (25) and Narsimha (40) died on the spot. Chidurala Shravya sustained critical injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment in Mahabubad town, Ramesh Babu said.

The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for a post-mortem, the policeman said, adding that an investigation is underway into the accident after a case was registered.

