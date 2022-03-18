Left Menu

Two lawmakers want Hertz, Avis to answer questions on rising U.S. rental prices

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 22:40 IST
Two lawmakers want Hertz, Avis to answer questions on rising U.S. rental prices
Two U.S. House Democratic lawmakers on Friday asked Hertz Global Holdings, and Avis Budget Group to answer questions about rising rental car prices and higher industry profits.

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, and Representative Katie Porter said both rental car firms appear to have used their market position to raise prices as expenses fell. They said in a statement they want "documents and information from both companies explaining the increases in rental car prices despite falling costs, as well as a list of any known investigations into these price increases."

