Centuary Mattress Launches a Sleep Rejuvenation Program on World Sleep Day

In honor of World Sleep Day, Centuary's new campaign intends to allow people to experience the power of better sleep through a sleep rejuvenation program Hyderabad, India – Business Wire India On the occasion of World Sleep Day, Centuary Mattress, India's fastest-growing mattress brand with a three-decade of legacy, has announced its new campaign, Sleep It Off. It aims at making people realize the importance of better sleep through sleep getaways. Intending to reinforce its position as a sleep specialist in the industry. Centuary Mattress engaged the celebrated sports personality and its brand ambassador Sania Mirza to kickstart the program.

The sleep rejuvenation program is curated for individuals leading a fast-paced life that leaves them feeling burnt out. Under the campaign, people will be invited to a 'sleep it off' camp, where sleep experts will counsel them to experience the power of sleep-rejuvenation. Sania Mirza will flag off the program by nominating/inviting Anshuka – a renowned and celebrated yoga expert, to experience the series of fun and candid sleep getaways that will allow people to self-realize the importance of good sleep. The participants will share their experience the following day and pass on the baton by nominating someone they think is facing similar work stress, leading to physical or emotional exhaustion.

While people struggle to maintain a work-life balance, the campaign aims to highlight the importance of good sleeping habits with Centuary Mattress' range of products and insight into sleep as a subject of better health.

Speaking about the initiative, Uttam Malani, Executive Director, Centuary Mattress, said, "Since the past 30 years, we have been committed to putting people's health and comfort first. Even after knowing the importance of good sleep, our sleep habits have taken a backseat, given the hectic work schedules and other misplaced priorities. Through our new program Sleep It Off, this World Sleep Day, we want to urge people not to wear sleep deprivation as a badge of honor.

We at Centuary firmly believe that the power of better sleep can rejuvenate you, uplift your mood, and act as a tonic. This campaign will allow people to experience what they have been missing for a while." Our Sleep Ambassador, Sania Mirza, believes in our values, as she realizes the role of better sleep, and Centuary Mattress is delighted that she has flagged off the program.

Teaser Link: https://www.facebook.com/Centuaryindia/videos/389289635864664/ / https://www.instagram.com/tv/Ca6Q2j5NGYx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Launch Video by Sania Mirza: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CbHplDxrg2K/?utm_medium=copy_link Acceptance video by influencer Anshuka - https://www.instagram.com/reel/CbJlFfhKv0q/?utm_medium=copy_link About Centuary Mattress With a legacy spanning over 3 decades, Centuary Mattress, popularly known as India's Sleep Specialist, is India's fastest growing mattress brand and the veritable pioneers of the comfort bedding industry in India. With its roots in Hyderabad; Centuary brand has constantly innovated and established itself as a front-runner in the mattress space while exponentially expanding its product range and geographical footprint. Today, the brand offers a comprehensive range of sleep solutions such as spring mattresses, foam mattresses, coir mattresses, memory foam mattresses, orthopaedic mattresses, and accessories. Apart from this, understanding that the needs of a growing baby's body are different from adults, Centuary launched a special baby mattress collection under the brand name Beddy By Centuary. Centuary Mattresses is the first ISO-certified mattress brand in India and the largest exporter of mattresses and mattress components from the country. The company has pioneered many innovative technologies in the country such as Green Gel; Micro Springs; and more recently Centuary Protect – Anti Microbial foam shield on all it's mattresses (which is recommended by the National Health Academy).

Centuary Mattresses has established a strong presence in the country across 18 states with 4500+ dealers and 450+ exclusive brand stores. It has manufacturing plants located in Hyderabad and Bhubaneshwar, company-operated sales depots in Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Vizag, Vijayawada, Kurnool, and sales offices across South, East, and West India. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Centuary Mattress - Sleep it off campaign with Sania Mirza

