Smarten records a sale of 1 million Sine-wave Inverter Batteries

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Smarten, one of India's leading power-backup product manufacturers, has today announced that it has successfully sold over 1 million sine-wave inverter batteries since its inception in 2014. After witnessing a steep growth in business, Smarten has emerged as one of the most effective power-backup product providers and has been acknowledged as one of the most reliable brands in India and the global market. The company has made a significant shift in the industry by propelling the adoption of its most efficient and advanced products, unlike other conventional technologies like the square wave, which are less reliable, inefficient, and also unsafe. Customers across the globe, especially in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Dubai, are choosing Smarten's innovative products. Smarten has experienced a substantial surge in demand for its products from more than 25 countries and has been leading the power-backup product market, both domestically and internationally.

A pioneer in solar products, Smarten has filled a major gap in the energy consumption space by developing a highly efficient alternative source of energy. Smarten products help combat rising utility bills while encouraging people to make eco-friendly lifestyle choices. Commenting on the growth, Rajnish Sharma, CEO & Director, Smarten Power Systems, says, "We anticipated the demand and were assured that our products would be welcomed in the market because of their reliability and durability, but the overwhelming sales came as a surprise to us. We have seen a significant increase in demand for sine-wave products in recent years, as rising electricity bills have prompted customers to invest more in solar products. We are committed to providing the best products in the market and look forward to a bright future at Smarten. By September 2022, we plan to launch a variety of innovative products, including lithium-ion-based solar PCUs, EV chargers, and high-capacity solar PCUs."

Incepted in 2014, the Gurugram-based startup, Smarten is one of India's leading power backup manufacturers. With the motto of Evolving Renewable Energy, Smarten offers a comprehensive selection of cutting-edge products that provide consumers with reliable power backup, such as Home UPS & Inverters, PWM based Solar PCU, MPPT based Solar PCU, Solar Batteries, Solar PCU, Solar Charge Controller, and other addons. The company aims to provide innovative solutions to the world's growing need for sustainable energy consumption. Founded by Rajnish Sharma, Ravi Dutt, Arun Bhardwaj, and Tirath Khaira Smarten strive for a cleaner and more sustainable future. With its vision of "Fusion is the Future", Smarten aims to encourage and transform all energy consumption to solar, tidal, and wind energy.

Backed by a team of over 300 technologists and dignitaries in power, Smarten is now well-known across many countries in the world, including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Dubai, Nigeria. Smarten has its in-house the-state-of-art manufacturing facility which is spread across a 35,000 sq. ft. area and plans to expand up to 1, 00,000 sq. ft. in the near future. This facility is equipped with the latest technology that manufactures up to 2000 to 3000 products per day. The company also has an in-house R&D centre which is the powerhouse of innovations. All the products from the very start till the end are assessed by highly professional Quality Assurance.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)