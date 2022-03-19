Over 2,450 people fined for traffic violations in Delhi on Holi, Shab-e-Barat

The Delhi Police penalised more than 2,450 people for traffic violations in the city on Holi and Shab-e-Barat, including over 190 for drunken driving, officials said on Saturday.

''A total of 2,456 challans were issued for various traffic violations and a majority of these were issued to motorists without helmets,'' an official said.

A fatal accident took place on Friday evening in which a 13-year-old boy died and four people were injured after a speeding car hit an auto-rickshaw on the Barapullah flyover.

According to data shared by the police, out of the total, 1,921 people were fined for riding without helmets, 314 for triple-riding, 196 for drunken driving and 25 for dangerous driving.

The Delhi Traffic Police had made elaborate arrangements to check incidents of drunken driving and over-speeding among others, and ensure safety of motorists on the roads on Friday, the officials said.

''The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements. Traffic police personnel will be deployed at major roads and intersections. Traffic teams will be deployed in different areas. We request you all to follow traffic rules. Do not indulge in drunken driving and triple-riding on two-wheelers and riding without helmets,'' Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Kishore had earlier said.

Last year, the Delhi Police had fined 3,282 people for traffic violations on Holi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)