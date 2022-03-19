Smartr Logistics plans to enter third-party logistics biz; to set up 15 fulfillment centres

Smartr Logistics is looking to enter into the fast-growing third-party logistics (3PL) business from next year and plans to set up 15 fulfillment centres as well as some big warehousing facilities at select locations, company's MD and CEO, Yogesh Dhingra has said.

Launched last year, the logistics tech-startup also plans to expand its presence to over 250 cities and 6,000 PIN codes by this year-end.

It currently has presence across 50 cities in the country along with 75 service centres. ''Early next year we will be entering into the 3PL business with warehousing facilities and fulfilment centres among others to provide end-to-end service to the end-customer,'' Dhingra told PTI.

He said under the 3PL business, the company will be doing storage, billing, packaging and delivery to the customer, adding, ''we are trying to figure out various kinds of business where we can get into and fulfill the logistics needs of the customers.'' Dhingra said that the company will set up close 15 fulfillment centres and some big warehouses at different locations in the country to cater to the third-party logistics requirements.

''By June-end, we are looking to have more than 3,500 PIN codes and close to about 100 cities and by December this year about 250 cities with more than 6,000 pincodes,'' he said, adding that Smartr Logistics will be launching its Ground Express product from the second quarter of the forthcoming fiscal year.

Dhingra said that the company is looking at business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce, direct-to-consumer (D2C), which is growing very fast, B2C BFSI and Business-to-business (B2B) Express movement for critical shipments as the segments are driving growth going forward.

Dhingra said as much as 50 per cent of the market is premium, while the remaining half is semi-premium or low cost. He said that the company offers a premium product with premium pricing and another product for the low-cost segment to cover both the markets.

He said that the company has tied-up with airlines as there is some 15,000 tons of belly space available for faster cargo transportation and using that to the optimum level is a win-win for both the airlines and customers.

Dhingra said as more airports come up under the government's regional air connectivity scheme, UDAAN, it is expected to help the entire e-commerce and logistics business.

''India will possibly become a hub for the Asia Pacific. Today it is more Dubai and Hong Kong and the way the government is taking initiatives, India will emerge as a very good destination and any export or import movement will help the domestic industry also,'' he noted.

