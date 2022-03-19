Over 2,450 people fined for traffic violations in Delhi on Holi, Shab-e-Barat

The Delhi Police penalised more than 2,450 people for traffic violations in the city on Holi and Shab-e-Barat, including over 190 for drunk driving, officials said on Saturday.

''A total of 2,456 challans were issued for various traffic violations and a majority of these were issued to motorists without helmets,'' an official said citing data.

The data stated that 196 challans were for drunk driving. The numbers were 100 last year and 647 in 2020. A fatal accident took place on Friday evening in which a 13-year-old boy and his mother died and three others were injured after a speeding car hit an auto-rickshaw on the Barapullah flyover.

According to the data shared by police, out of the total, 1,921 people were fined for riding two-wheelers without helmets, 314 for triple-riding, 196 for drunk driving and 25 for dangerous driving.

The Delhi Traffic Police had made elaborate arrangements to check incidents of drunk driving and over-speeding, among others, and ensure safety of motorists on the roads on Friday, the officials said.

''The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements. Traffic police personnel will be deployed at major roads and intersections. Traffic teams will be deployed in different areas. We request you all to follow traffic rules. Do not indulge in drunk driving and triple-riding on two-wheelers and riding without helmets,'' Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Kishore had earlier said.

Last year, the Delhi Police had fined 3,282 people for traffic violations on Holi. Out of the total 3,282 challans issued, 1,255 challans were issued to those found riding without helmets, 170 challans for triple riding, 100 challans for drunk driving, 121 challans for dangerous driving and 1,636 challans were issued for other traffic-related violations.

