5 killed in bus accident in Karnataka

At least five people died and over 45 others were injured in an accident involving a private bus near Pavagada here, police said on Saturday.

The injured have been shifted to hospitals in Tumakuru, Pavagada and Bengaluru.

Transport Minister B Sriramulu said the mishap happened at 9 AM and according to information five people have died so far, while four to five others are in serious condition, and about 45 are injured.

According to preliminary information, negligence by overloading and high speed in the accident zone led to the mishap, he said adding, the Chief Minister has decided to give Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the family members of the deceased, on behalf of the government.

The Minister on his own behalf has announced Rs 1 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Noting that he got to know about demand for more government buses in the region and will be acting on it immediately, Sriramulu said, he has sought for fitness certificate, permit and insurance details of private transport buses operating in the region and action will be taken against errant RTO officials based on the report. He said he has also decided to cancel the permits of private buses operating in the region.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is in Yadgir, said he has deputed the Transport Minister to visit the spot and announce the compensation and added that detailed investigation will be done to find out what led to the mishap.

Locals have complained that the bus was overcrowded due to lack of transport services in the area, and many students and those going for work were travelling in it.

