Dodla Dairy acquires Krishna Milk for Rs 50 cr

The consideration would be in the form of cash.Krishna Milks Pvt Ltd SKMPL, incorporated in 1989, was the first private sector dairy company in Karnataka.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 19:11 IST
Dodla Dairy Ltd on Saturday said it has acquired Karnataka-based Sri Krishna Milks Pvt Ltd for Rs 50 crore to expand its business.

In a regulatory filing, Dodla Dairy informed that the company has executed an agreement with Sri Krishna Milks Pvt Ltd for the acquisition of business as a ''going concern'' and on a slump purchase basis for consideration of Rs 50 crore. The deal is expected to be concluded in around two months from the date of the acquisition. The consideration would be in the form of cash.

Krishna Milks Pvt Ltd (SKMPL), incorporated in 1989, was the first private sector dairy company in Karnataka. SKMPL is mainly into procuring milk, manufacturing, and selling dairy products. Its turnover in 2020-21 was Rs 67.27 crore.

