3 killed, 12 injured in road accidents in Haryana's Jind

Three people were killed and around 10 others were seriously injured in a spate of road accidents in Jind district, police said on Saturday.

In the first accident, an over-speeding car fell from a flyover on Jind-Patiala national highway after hitting its side railing as the driver lost control over the vehicle.

Police said one of the five occupants of the car, Rakesh, 32, of Rajana Kalan village of the district, was killed in the accident and four others, including driver Sagar, suffered serious injuries, police said.

Other people injured in the accident were identified as Pradeep, Ravinder and Sonu, police said, adding a case has been lodged against driver Sagar on the statement of Pradeep, injured in the accident.

The car was heading to Narvana when the accident took place, police said.

In the second case, a speeding tractor hit motorcyclist Anil of Kandla village, killing him on the spot, police said.

A case for causing death due to a negligent act has been lodged against the absconding tractor driver on the complaint of Anil’s brother Vinod, they added.

In the third case, a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Sindhvi Kheda village of the district, killing the 32-year-old motorcyclist Amit of hanuman Nagar.

Police have lodged an FIR in this case on the complaint of the deceased’s brother Sumit and started the investigation.

In three other accidents elsewhere in the district, several other people were injured.

All the people, injured in all six accidents, were referred to the PGI, Rohtak after being given the first aid, police said, adding the bodies of those killed in the accidents have been given to their relatives after the post-mortem. PTI CORR IJT RAX RAX

