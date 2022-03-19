Left Menu

30 injured as bus falls into roadside ditch in Agra: Police

PTI | Agra | Updated: 19-03-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 21:05 IST
At least 30 people were injured as a private bus carrying around 40 passengers fell into a roadside ditch in the Barhan police station area of Agra, prompting a convoy of Union Minister of State S P Baghel to stop there to help the victims.

Police said the accident took place near a place called Jamalnagar Bhains with the bus veering off the road and falling into a 12-ft-deep ditch.

They said police were informed about the accident by Union Minister S P Baghel who was passing by the area soon after the accident.

The minister and his men stopped at the accident site and helped people get out of the bus along with villagers who too rushed to spot after hearing the cries of victims.

The minister also made arrangements for injured people to be sent to hospital, police said.

Agra’s Etmadpur Circle Officer Ravi Kumar Gupta said most of the people were discharged from the hospital after the first aid.

