Russian invasion shut down 30% of Ukraine's economy, finance minister says
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 19-03-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 22:10 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The Russian invasion has forced 30% of Ukraine's economy to stop working, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in a televised interview on Saturday.
"Our tax revenues do not allow us to cover our needs, (therefore) the main revenue stream is borrowing," Marchenko said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
