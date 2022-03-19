Three of family killed in car-bike collision in UP's Sonbhadra

Three members of a family were killed and another was seriously injured when their motorcycle collided with a car on the Kon-Vindhamganj road in this district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Mustakim Ansari (35) was going towards Vindhamganj with his wife and two children when their bike collided with a car coming from the opposite side at the Kudwa turn, Inspector incharge Ramesh Yadav said.

Ansari, his wife and their four-year-old daughter died on the spot while their two-and-a-half-year-old son was seriously injured, who has been referred to hospital in a critical condition, Yadav said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

