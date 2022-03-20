Left Menu

Canada's CP Rail locks out workers, union says

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 20-03-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 09:42 IST
Canada's CP Rail locks out workers, union says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Pacific Railway Co locked out its 3,000 engineers, conductors and yard workers over a labor dispute with its main union, the Union Teamsters Canada said on Saturday.

"We are very disappointed with this turn of events," said Teamsters Canada Rail Conference spokesperson Dave Fulton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
2
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
3
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States
4
Tether vs. Ethereum

Tether vs. Ethereum

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022