Left Menu

Day 24: Scenes of resistance in war-torn Ukraine

The reason On the outskirts of Kyiv, a local resident volunteers as a traffic officer near a barricade, holding up a handwritten sign that reads STOP. In both cities, air raids force families and hospital workers into basement bomb shelters.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 20-03-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 10:32 IST
Day 24: Scenes of resistance in war-torn Ukraine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a Kyiv basement converted into a nursery, nanny Svitlana Stetsiuk plays tenderly with a baby, one of 19 whose foreigner biological parents are abroad as the war rages in Ukraine. The reason? They were born to surrogate mothers.

In the western city of Lviv, the country's cultural capital that until recently was mostly known for its elegant architecture, military veterans train dozens of civilians to use firearms and grenades.

"It's hard, because I have really weak hands, but I can manage it," said 22-year-old Katarina Ishchenko.

All around the country, there are scenes of resistance and determination as Ukrainians put up a fight against Russia, which has faced heavier-than-expected losses on the battlefield following its invasion.

On Day 24 of the war, people at a parlor in Lviv have patriotic symbols tattooed on their bodies. On the outskirts of Kyiv, a local resident volunteers as a traffic officer near a barricade, holding up a handwritten sign that reads "STOP." In both cities, air raids force families and hospital workers into basement bomb shelters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
2
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
3
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States
4
Tether vs. Ethereum

Tether vs. Ethereum

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022