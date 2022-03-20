Canada's CP Rail locks out workers, union says
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 20-03-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 11:53 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canadian Pacific Railway Co was poised to lock out its 3,000 engineers, conductors and yard workers over a labor dispute with its main union, the Union Teamsters Canada said on Saturday.
"We are very disappointed with this turn of events," said Teamsters Canada Rail Conference spokesperson Dave Fulton.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Teamsters Canada
Advertisement