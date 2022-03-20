Left Menu

Protest in Poland snarls Belarus-bound trucks

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 20-03-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 17:42 IST
Protest in Poland snarls Belarus-bound trucks
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Poland

— Trucks headed for Belarus are backed up for 40 kilometres while they wait to reach the Koroszczyn border point as a group of protesters block the road there, Polish officials say.

According to the officials, the protesters are calling for a ban on trade with Russia and its ally Belarus.

The Ukrainians and Poles have been blocking access to the crossing -- on and off for some two weeks -- to pressure Moscow into ending its war on Ukraine.

The latest round of the "NO Trade with Russia!" protest in eastern Poland began early Saturday.

Some 950 trucks were waiting to cross into Belarus early Sunday, according to spokesman for the local tax office, Michal Derus. The waiting time was 32 hours, he said.

The road leading to the border point has been closed and the police were separating the protesters from the trucks and the drivers, road infrastructure authorities said.

The pressure of truck traffic on the Koroszczyn border point increased after Poland's largest crossing into Belarus, in Kuznica, was closed in November, following border guard clashes with Middle East migrants who were trying to illegally cross into Poland, a European Union member.

Commenting on Saturday's protest, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on the EU to halt all land and sea trade with Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022