Shanghai Disney Resort to temporarily close from Monday due to COVID

The Shanghai Disney Resort said on Sunday it will temporarily close until further notice from Monday, citing the coronavirus pandemic in China.

"Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, 2022," it said in a statement.

"We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult local authorities, and will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations," it added.

Also Read: China hints regulatory crackdown on various industries to continue

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)