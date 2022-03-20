Need to be vigilant, Covid cases increasing in many countries: Gehlot

Expressing concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in many countries, including China and South Korea, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said there is a need to be vigilant to prevent more infections in India.

Flights from such countries should be controlled and monitored, he said.

''As is seen in the news, coronavirus cases are increasing in many countries, including China and South Korea. The number of those infected is rising by around 12 per cent every day. In such a situation, there is a need to be careful in India too,'' Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Flights coming from countries witnessing an increase in Covid cases should be controlled and passengers screened at the airport. Wearing of masks will have to be continued in India,'' he said in another tweet.

Being vigilant is very important to prevent more infections in the future, Gehlot said, adding that Rajasthan is on alert and the state government is continuously monitoring the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)