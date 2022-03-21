Left Menu

Zydus gets US regulator's PAS for generic version of Mycophenolate Mofetil for injection

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 10:37 IST
Zydus gets US regulator's PAS for generic version of Mycophenolate Mofetil for injection
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ZydusUniverse)
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Monday said it has received prior approval supplement nod from the US health regulator to market its generic version of Mycophenolate Mofetil for injection used in combination with other drugs for prophylaxis of organ rejection in patients receiving renal, hepatic or cardiac transplants.

The Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Mycophenolate Mofetil for injection of strength 500 mg/vial, the generic equivalent of CellCept injection, the company said in a regulatory filing.

As per the USFDA, PAS refers to a change in either manufacturing or testing of a product applicable to either a specific batch of product or all products that requires the regulator's approval prior to implementation of such changes or sale of the product.

The company said the PAS it has received is for site transfer into Jarod. ''The injection will be manufactured at the group's injectables manufacturing facility at Jarod near Vadodara in Gujarat. This site was recently inspected by the USFDA,'' it added.

In September 2017, the group was granted approval to market Mycophenolate Mofetil for injection in the strength of 500 mg/vial. Mycophenolate Mofetil is indicated for use in combination with other drugs such as cyclosporine and corticosteroids for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in patients receiving renal, hepatic or cardiac transplants, the company said. The group now has 330 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
2
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star David...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022