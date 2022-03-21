Left Menu

Rupee slumps 26 paise to 76.10 against US dollar in early trade

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 10:52 IST
Rupee slumps 26 paise to 76.10 against US dollar in early trade
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee declined 26 paise to 76.10 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, following its Asian peers after crude oil prices and the American dollar reversed their recent declines.

Besides, a lacklustre trend in domestic equities also weighed on investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 76.08 against the US dollar, then slipped further to 76.10, registering a decline of 26 paise from the last close.

On Thursday, the rupee spurted by 37 paise to close at 75.84 against the US dollar.

The forex market was closed on Friday on account of Holi.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 3.10 per cent to USD 111.28 per barrel.

The Indian Rupee opened weak against the US dollar as crude oil prices and the dollar reversed some of their recent declines, said Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.

Moreover, most of the Asian currencies have started weaker and will also weigh on sentiments, Iyer noted.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08 per cent to 98.31.

The US Dollar has bounced back from recent declines as Federal Reserve officials said the central bank may need to be more aggressive to deal with inflation, Iyer said.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 213.2 points or 0.37 per cent lower at 57,650.73, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 61.10 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 17,225.95.

Amid intensifying the Russia-Ukraine conflict, investors assessed diplomatic efforts to negotiate an end to the war.

Foreign institutional investors remained net gainers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,800.14 crore, according to stock exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
2
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star David...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022