Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar national highway after clearance of landslide

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 21-03-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 11:25 IST
Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar national highway after clearance of landslide
Traffic movement resumed on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway early Monday after remaining suspended for over 15 hours due to a landslide in Ramban district, officials said.

The only all-weather road, linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by the landslide at Mehar near Ramban late Sunday afternoon and the clearance operation was hampered by frequent falling of boulders from a hillock overlooking the road, they said.

The officials said mostly trucks were left stranded due to the closure of the road. They were allowed to move towards Jammu around 8 am on Monday after road clearance agencies removed debris, they said.

Light motor vehicles were allowed from both Jammu and Srinagar, and traffic was moving smoothly when last reports were received, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

