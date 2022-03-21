Left Menu

Alembic Pharma gets final USFDA approval for Lacosamide tablet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 13:08 IST
Alembic Pharma gets final USFDA approval for Lacosamide tablet
  • Country:
  • India

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Lacosamide tablet, indicated for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients of 4 years of age and older.

The approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Lacosamide Tablets of strengths 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg, the company said in a statement.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product Vimpat Tablets -- 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg -- of UCB Inc, it added.

''Lacosamide Tablets are indicated for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients 4 years of age and older. It may not be indicated for certain other uses due to unexpired exclusivities for the RLD for such uses,'' the company said.

Citing IQVIA data, the company said the Lacosamide tablets have an estimated market size of USD 1.67 billion for 12 months ending December 2021.

Alembic said it has received 23 approvals year to date, including 16 final approvals and 7 tentative approvals -- and a cumulative total of 161 ANDA approvals from USFDA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022