Gold futures slip Rs 39 to Rs 51,408 per 10 gm

Gold futures on Monday fell by Rs 39 to Rs 51,408 per 10 grams as participants cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery declined by Rs 39 or 0.08 per cent to Rs 51,408 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,994 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors, tracking a weak trend in international market.

Globally, gold was trading 0.32 per cent lower at USD 1,927.80 per ounce in New York.

