Gold futures slip Rs 39 to Rs 51,408 per 10 gm
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 13:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Gold futures on Monday fell by Rs 39 to Rs 51,408 per 10 grams as participants cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery declined by Rs 39 or 0.08 per cent to Rs 51,408 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,994 lots.
Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors, tracking a weak trend in international market.
Globally, gold was trading 0.32 per cent lower at USD 1,927.80 per ounce in New York.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- USD 1
- 927.80
- Multi Commodity Exchange
- New York
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK to provide extra USD 100 million in aid to Ukraine: Downing Street
'USD 10 Billion investment needed to tap into USD 2 trillion market in semiconductors'
Brent crude up USD 10, shares sink as Ukraine conflict deepens
UK-based Volex acquires majority stake in inYantra Tech in USD 13-mn transaction
IMF to consider providing USD 1.4 bln worth financial aid to Ukraine on Wednesday