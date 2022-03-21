Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 13:16 IST
Gold futures slip Rs 39 to Rs 51,408 per 10 gm
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold futures on Monday fell by Rs 39 to Rs 51,408 per 10 grams as participants cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery declined by Rs 39 or 0.08 per cent to Rs 51,408 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,994 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors, tracking a weak trend in international market.

Globally, gold was trading 0.32 per cent lower at USD 1,927.80 per ounce in New York.

