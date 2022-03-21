Silver futures rise on spot demand

Silver prices on Monday rose by Rs 85 to Rs 67,961 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery gained Rs 85 or 0.13 per cent to Rs 67,961 per kg in 6,127 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 0.19 per cent higher at USD 25.14 per ounce in New York.

