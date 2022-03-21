Left Menu

Aluminium futures gain on fresh bets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 13:27 IST
Aluminium futures gain on fresh bets
Aluminium prices on Monday rose by 2.33 per cent to Rs 278.55 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for March delivery increased by Rs 6.35 or 2.33 per cent to Rs 278.55 per kg in a business turnover of 2,329 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders on demand from consumer industries, supported aluminium prices in futures market.

