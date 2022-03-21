Aluminium futures gain on fresh bets

Aluminium prices on Monday rose by 2.33 per cent to Rs 278.55 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for March delivery increased by Rs 6.35 or 2.33 per cent to Rs 278.55 per kg in a business turnover of 2,329 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders on demand from consumer industries, supported aluminium prices in futures market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)