Copper futures decline amid muted demand

Copper futures on Monday fell by Rs 4.80 to Rs 811.25 per kilogram as participants cut their positions amid muted demand in domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for March delivery eased by Rs 4.80 or 0.59 per cent to Rs 811.25 per kg in a business turnover of 3,152 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in spot market dragged down copper prices in futures trade.

