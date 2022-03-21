Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

Crude oil prices on Monday surged by Rs 309 to Rs 8,269 per barrel as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for March delivery traded higher by Rs 309 or 3.88 per cent to Rs 8,269 per barrel in 864 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 3.41 per cent at USD 108.27 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 3.21 per cent higher at USD 111.40 per barrel in New York.

