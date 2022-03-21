China Eastern Airlines passenger jet has 'accident' in Guangxi, state media says

A China Eastern Airlines aircraft on Monday carrying 133 passengers from Kunming to Guangzhou had an "accident" in the region of Guangxi and caused a fire on the mountains, Chinese state television reported.

The jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft and the number of casualties was not immediately known, CCTV said. Rescue was on its way, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)