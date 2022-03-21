China Eastern Airlines passenger jet has 'accident' in Guangxi, state media says
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-03-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 13:45 IST
- Country:
- China
A China Eastern Airlines aircraft on Monday carrying 133 passengers from Kunming to Guangzhou had an "accident" in the region of Guangxi and caused a fire on the mountains, Chinese state television reported.
The jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft and the number of casualties was not immediately known, CCTV said. Rescue was on its way, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese city of Qingdao reports Omicron outbreak among students
Chinese city of Qingdao reports Omicron outbreak among students
Nearly 800 Uyghurs detained by Chinese authorities in Xinjiang's Manas county
Pakistan: PIA gets operating licence for Guangzhou, Xian in China
China and India should not "drain each others' energies", says Chinese foreign minister