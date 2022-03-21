Left Menu

State media report crash of Chinese airliner with 133 aboard

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 21-03-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 14:03 IST
State media report crash of Chinese airliner with 133 aboard
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

State media are reporting a Chinese airliner with 133 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, sparking a mountainside fire.

Broadcaster CCTV said the accident involving the China Eastern 737 occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county.

It said rescuers had been dispatched and there was no immediate word on numbers of dead and injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022