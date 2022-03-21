State media report crash of Chinese airliner with 133 aboard
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 21-03-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 14:03 IST
State media are reporting a Chinese airliner with 133 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, sparking a mountainside fire.
Broadcaster CCTV said the accident involving the China Eastern 737 occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county.
It said rescuers had been dispatched and there was no immediate word on numbers of dead and injured.
