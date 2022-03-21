Meesho appoints Harsh Chaudhary to lead monetisation

Internet commerce company Meesho on Monday announced the appointment of Harsh Chaudhary to lead monetisation.

The company, in a statement, said Chaudhary will lead the team that bolsters revenue generation from Meesho's various business units. Meesho has ''announced the appointment of Harsh Chaudhary as CXO for monetisation'', the statement said.

His appointment to the leadership team will augment Meesho's growth and scale, according to the company.

An alumnus of Indian Institute of Management Calcutta and Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Harsh has held leadership positions with various brands, such as Disney+ Hotstar, Myntra and McKinsey & Company. In his previous stint, he was leading teams across categories -- growth partnerships, strategy and analytics and helped build the video subscription monetisation at Disney+ Hotstar. ''As a seasoned business leader, he will be responsible for designing and executing the blueprint for monetising Meesho's business model,'' the statement said.

Vidit Aatrey, founder and CEO, Meesho said, ''As we further our mission to digitise MSMEs and bring the next billion users online, monetisation will be an integral part of Meesho's growth story''.

While commenting on his new role, Chaudhary said Meesho has taken significant strides in shaping and transforming India's e-commerce landscape. ''The company's positive growth trajectory strengthens the promise it has in store for India's unorganised retail sector...I look forward to building and enhancing the company's monetisation roadmap,'' Chaudhary said.

Meesho has strengthened its leadership team with the recent appointments of Sourabh Pandey and LN Swaminathan to head Fulfillment and Experience, and Seller Growth, respectively. The company has also appointed Dhiresh Bansal as its Chief Financial Officer.

