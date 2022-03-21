2 pilgrims killed, 25 injured as truck overturns in HP's Una
Shimla, Mar 21 PTI Two pilgrims were killed and over 25 were injured after a truck carrying them overturned in Himachal Pradeshs Una district on Monday, a state disaster management official said. The truck carrying the pilgrims from Mairi Mela area overturned at Panjoa in Una districts Amb, he added.
Two pilgrims were killed and over 25 were injured after a truck carrying them overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Monday, a state disaster management official said. The truck carrying the pilgrims from the Mairi Mela area overturned at Panjoa in Una district's Amb, he added. Two pilgrims were killed and around 25-30 are injured, he added.
All pilgrims are from Punjab. The injured are under treatment at the Civil Hospital in Amb. More details are awaited, he added.
