China's blue-chip index, HK stocks slip as cenbank holds rates

China's blue-chip index and Hong Kong shares closed lower on Monday, as the central bank's move to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged amid rising domestic coronavirus cases disappointed investors.

Market participants are also awaiting supportive measures to materialize after China's top policymaker pledged last week to support the domestic economy and financial markets. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2% to 4,258.75. However, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% to 3,253.69 points.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.9% to 21,221.34, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.7% to 7,244.48 points. ** The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was held at 3.70%, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.60%.

** China's sound economic fundamentals, pro-growth policies, and continuous moves to open up markets will make yuan assets more attractive to foreign investors, the official Securities Times said in a commentary on Monday. ** "Many global investors' faith in long-term investment in China is shaking," said Dan Wang, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank China.

** The government has to revive investor confidence by finalising the crackdown on internet companies, easing monetary policy and implementing an effective method to combat the resurgent COVID-19 outbreaks, added Wang. ** The CSI 300 Real Estate Index and the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index closed down 2.4% and 4.3%, respectively.

** Transport stocks lost 1.4% due to curbs in some areas amid surging domestic COVID-19 cases, which have clouded growth outlook for the world's second-largest economy. ** Mainland China reported 2,027 confirmed coronavirus cases for March 20, the country's national health authority said on Monday, compared with 1,737 a day earlier.

** Bucking the trend, shares in healthcare, non-ferrous metal and coal sectors ended up between 2% and 3%. ** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong retreated 1.5%, after having a roller coaster ride last week, with food-delivery giant Meituan tumbling 6.1%.

** China stocks rebounded sharply from their 21-month lows last Wednesday after Vice Premier Liu He, at a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Committee, said Beijing would roll out market-friendly policies to support the economy and caution in introducing measures that risked hurting markets. ** "The pressure on the onshore market cannot be easily dissipated by one meeting or a phone call," Hao Hong, head of research at BOCOM International, wrote in a note. "We continue to believe a second low is likely, if history is a guide."

