Guar gum futures fall on low demand

Guar gum prices on Monday fell by Rs 15 to Rs 11,225 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for April delivery fell by Rs 15 or 0.13 per cent to Rs 11,225 per five quintals in 52,485 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and increased supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

