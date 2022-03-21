Left Menu

Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 14:51 IST
Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday increased by Rs 21 to Rs 3,150 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in April traded up by Rs 21 or 0.67 per cent at Rs 3,150 per quintal with an open interest of 1,02,610 lots.

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices.

