Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday increased by Rs 21 to Rs 3,150 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in April traded up by Rs 21 or 0.67 per cent at Rs 3,150 per quintal with an open interest of 1,02,610 lots.

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)