Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Monday fell by Rs 86 to Rs 10,568 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April delivery eased by Rs 86 or 0.81 per cent to Rs 10,568 per quintal in 13,790 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to decline in coriander prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)