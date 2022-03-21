Left Menu

Sterling falls as focus turns to domestic events

The British pound declined against both the U.S. dollar and euro on Monday after weekly data showed a rise in bearish sterling bets, as investors turn their focus to domestic drivers, including Wednesday's Spring Statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-03-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 15:05 IST
Sterling falls as focus turns to domestic events
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British pound declined against both the U.S. dollar and euro on Monday after weekly data showed a rise in bearish sterling bets, as investors turn their focus to domestic drivers, including Wednesday's Spring Statement. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly sentiment report released on Friday showed net bearish bets on the pound rose by $1.3 billion to $2.6 billion, the biggest bearish bet on sterling since the early weeks of 2022, according to a Scotiabank analysis.

"A dovish hike by the BoE on Thursday highlighted the limited tailwinds for sterling that will likely sustain a bearish GBP position over the coming months," Scotiabank said. Sterling fell 0.2% against the dollar to $1.3147 at 0909 GMT.

Against the euro, sterling was down 0.3% at 84.12 pence. Traders this week will have several domestic drivers to digest, including UK inflation data, a speech from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey as well as finance minister Rishi Sunak's Spring Statement on Wednesday.

Sunak said on Sunday he would help where he could with the current cost-of-living squeeze but warned that the Ukraine crisis and sanctions on Russia would add to the economy's problems. Meanwhile, data from property website Rightmove showed asking prices for British houses recorded their sharpest monthly jump for this time of year since March 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022