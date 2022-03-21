Axis Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits

Axis Bank has increased interest rates on fixed deposits of tenure 1-year 11days to less than 1-year 25 days by 5 basis points to 5.30 per cent effective from Monday. According to data available with the Axis Bank website, the interest rate on fixed deposits of amount below Rs 2 crore is revised to 5.30 per cent effective from March 21, 2022, which is 0.05 per cent or 5 basis points, higher from the earlier rate of 5.25 per cent.

For senior citizens, the rate is revised upward to 5.80 per cent. Senior citizens get 0.50 per cent more interest on all the tenures. Axis Bank offers the highest interest rate of 5.75 per cent on fixed deposit of tenure from 5 years to 10 years. (ANI)

