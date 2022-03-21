Left Menu

Street vendors given Rs 3119 crore collateral free loans

Street vendors have been given Rs 3119 crore collateral-free working capital loans under PM SVANidhi Scheme to restart their businesses adversely impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 15:17 IST
Street vendors given Rs 3119 crore collateral free loans
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Street vendors have been given Rs 3119 crore collateral-free working capital loans under PM SVANidhi Scheme to restart their businesses adversely impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said on Monday. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said, as on 15 March 2022, 44.8 lakh eligible loan applications have been received, out of which 33.4 lakh loan applications have been sanctioned and 30.1 lakh loans have been disbursed. These include 1st as well as 2nd tranche loans.

"As on 15 March 2022, loans amounting to Rs 3,119 crore have been released to the beneficiaries by the Lending Institutions," the minister said. Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi Scheme) was launched on 1st June 2020 to facilitate collateral-free working capital loans to street vendors to restart their businesses, which were adversely impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scheme seeks to facilitate collateral-free working capital loan up to Rs 10,000 of 1-year tenor; enhanced loan of Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000 in the second and third tranches respectively, on repayment of earlier loans. Regular repayments are incentivised through an interest subsidy of 7 per cent per annum. The scheme also promotes digital transactions by way of providing cashback up to Rs 1,200 per year.

As on 15 March 2022, 28.8 lakh Street vendors have been benefitted under the scheme, Kishore said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022