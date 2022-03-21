Left Menu

Ola Electric invests in Israeli battery tech firm StoreDot

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 15:37 IST
Ola Electric invests in Israeli battery tech firm StoreDot
Ola Electric
  • Country:
  • India

Ola Electric on Monday said it has invested in Israeli cell technology company StoreDot, a pioneer in batteries with extreme fast charging (XFC) solutions.

The investment in StoreDot is the first of several global strategic investments planned by the company as it looks to ramp up its core R&D in advanced cell chemistry and manufacturing as well as other battery technologies and new energy systems, Ola Electric said in a statement.

As part of the investment in StoreDot, Ola Electric will have access to the company's XFC battery technology that charges a battery from 0 to 100 percent in just 5 minutes, it added.

Ola will also have exclusive rights to manufacture batteries integrating StoreDot's fast charging technology in India, the company said.

The company, however, did not disclose financial details.

Ola plans to set up a gigafactory for manufacturing cells in the country to meet the demand for its electric two-wheelers.

It has already submitted a bid under the government's PLI scheme for advanced chemistry cell battery storage.

''The future of EVs lies in better, faster, and high energy density batteries, capable of rapid charging and delivering higher range. We are increasing our investments in core cell and battery technologies and ramping up our in-house capabilities and global talent hiring, as well as partnering with global companies doing cutting edge work in this field,'' Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Ola, said.

The company's partnership with StoreDot is of strategic importance and a first of many, he added.

''Both companies are committed to delivering a zero-emissions world, breathing clean air in our cities and ensuring that EV drivers never have to worry about charging times and range anxiety. Ola Electric's plans to bring StoreDot's extreme fast-charging battery technology to India, and manufacture for its range of EVs will offer Indian consumers vastly superior range and charging speed performance,'' StoreDot CEO Doron Myersdorf said.

He further said: ''We are also offering our customers a clear, hype-free technology roadmap that will extend far into the future of delivering 100 miles of range in just a 2-minute charge, within a decade''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022