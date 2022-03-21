Infosys Recognized as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies for the Second Consecutive Year by Ethisphere

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been recognized by Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, for the second consecutive year. Through this recognition, Infosys has become the only company in India, and one of the four honorees globally, in the software & services industry.

In 2022, 136 honorees were recognized from 22 countries and across 45 industries. These companies were evaluated based on the Ethisphere Ethics Quotient® across multiple categories, including culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

''Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change,'' said Timothy Erblich, Chief Executive Officer, Ethisphere. ''We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Infosys for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation.'' Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys, said, ''Being ethical is at the heart of everything we do, and one of the core values on which Infosys has built its success over the years. We are honored to receive this recognition from the prestigious Ethisphere Institute. Receiving this recognition for the second consecutive year is a testament to our excellence in ethical practices and our commitment to operate with utmost integrity and transparency as articulated in our C-LIFE values.'' The complete list of 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees Methodology & Scoring Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

About Ethisphere Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA).

More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

