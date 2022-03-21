Bizongo acquires Clean Slate, aims to equip 100 factories with IoT tech by 2023

Left Menu

B2B trade platform Bizongo has acquired IoT and real-time location services RTLS solutions provider Clean Slate Technologies for an undisclosed amount, the company said on Monday.Through this acquisition, Bizongo aims to equip more than 100 Indian factories with its IoT-powered cloud factory solution by 2023, Bizongo said in a statement.With the acquisition of Clean Slate, we aim to empower and enable manufacturers across India to achieve their potential.

''With the acquisition of Clean Slate, we aim to empower and enable manufacturers across India to achieve their potential. As we embark on this new journey, we are excited to welcome the Clean Slate team to the Bizongo family,'' Bizongo co-founder and CTO Ankit Tomar said.

Mumbai-based startup Clean State was founded in 2016 by IIT Bombay and SRM Chennai alumni Mayank Sharma, Siddharth Desai and Anubhaw Kumar.

Clean Slate's team, including the founders will join Bizongo. Bizongo plans to deploy the cloud factory solution at three sites by July 2022.

''The acquisition will enable Bizongo to further strengthen its technological infrastructure and provide local manufacturers access to automation and real time data analytics, which is critical for increasing their throughput,'' it added.

